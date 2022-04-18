COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 222 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

For the last 24 hours, 222 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, with 3,266 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

New cases are 6.8 percent of those tested.

Of the new cases, 70.72 percent have not been vaccinated. The active cases are 163,460, and the infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the country are a total of 1,149,447.

There are two people who died during the last 24 hours (they have not been vaccinated). The total number of dead is 36,784.

1,056 people were hospitalized in total, 116 of whom were in intensive care units. There are ten newcomers to hospitals, 90 percent of whom have not been vaccinated.

People who have completed a vaccination course are considered vaccinated.

The cured for the last day are 702, and their total number so far is 949,203.

The doses of vaccine administered are a total of 4,370,982, of which 95 for the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA