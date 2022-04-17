Wholesale Foods in Bulgaria with a nearly 21% Jump in Prices since the Beginning of 2022

The market price index (MPI), which reflects wholesale food prices, jumped 3.27 percent this week to 2,209 points, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (SCCEM).

Since the beginning of 2022, MPI has added nearly 21 percent. A year ago, the MPI was around 1,610 - 1,615 points or 37 percent lower. The base level of the index of 1,000 points is from 2005.

The price of greenhouse tomatoes this week jumped by 7.7 percent to BGN 4.48 per kilogram, and greenhouse cucumbers added 5.4 percent to BGN 3.70 per kilogram. Potatoes rose by 3.3 percent and sold at BGN 0.95 per kilogram. Carrots jump by 11.1 percent and are traded at BGN 1.10 per kilogram wholesale. The price of cabbage fell by 8.8 percent to BGN 1.25 per kilogram. The price of imported red peppers jumped by 4.5 percent to BGN 4.15 per kilogram.

Apples are cheaper by 3.1 percent this week and are sold at BGN 1.26 per kilogram. The price of lemons fell by 0.5 percent to BGN 1.89 per kilogram. Bananas are traded at BGN 2.56 per kilogram wholesale. Oranges are 1.9 percent higher - BGN 1.62 per kilogram.

Cow's cheese rose by 1.2 percent to BGN 8.92 per kilogram, and Vitosha yellow cheese sold at BGN 14.20 per kilogram. The sunflower oil increased its price by 4.9 percent and traded at an average of BGN 4.90 per liter. A packet of 125 grams of butter went up by 0.8 percent and sold at BGN 2.48 at the end of the week. Chicken meat rose by 2.9 percent and was traded at an average of BGN 5.34 per kilogram. Sugar adds 3.3 percent and is sold at BGN 1.90 per kilogram. Flour type "500" rose by 5.2 percent and traded at BGN 1.41 per kilogram. The price of rice rises by 3.7 percent to BGN 2.55 per kilogram. Eggs go up by 1 cent and are sold at BGN 0.28 per piece one week before Easter.

