COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 254 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria are 254, 355 less than the previous day, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
One person died in the last 24 hours.
The total number of patients so far is 1,149,225, 948,501 have been cured and 36,782 have died.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,746,014 tests have been performed, and during the last 24 hours - 4,153.
Positive tests are 6.1 percent.
There are currently 163,942 active cases.
1,063 people are hospitalized, 118 of them in intensive care units. The newcomers to hospitals are 31 people.
To date, a total of 4,370,887 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 345 in the last 24 hours.
Of the new cases, 64.96 percent are unvaccinated. The deceased was not vaccinated.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 609 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 550 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 647 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 886 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Citizens of these 10 countries no longer need to present COVID Certificate when arriving in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria 871 New Cases in the Last 24 hours