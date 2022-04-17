COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 254 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

April 17, 2022, Sunday
The new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria are 254, 355 less than the previous day, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

One person died in the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients so far is 1,149,225, 948,501 have been cured and 36,782 have died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,746,014 tests have been performed, and during the last 24 hours - 4,153.

Positive tests are 6.1 percent.

There are currently 163,942 active cases.

1,063 people are hospitalized, 118 of them in intensive care units. The newcomers to hospitals are 31 people.

To date, a total of 4,370,887 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 345 in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 64.96 percent are unvaccinated. The deceased was not vaccinated.

/BTA

