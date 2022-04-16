As of today, the access of Russian ships to Bulgarian ports is Prohibited

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 16, 2022, Saturday // 18:39
Bulgaria: As of today, the access of Russian ships to Bulgarian ports is Prohibited @WikimediaCommons

From 00.00 on April 16, 2022, access to the Bulgarian sea and river ports is prohibited for all vessels registered under the Russian flag, as well as for all vessels that have changed their Russian flag or registration to the flag or the register of which to be another country after February 24, 2022, according to the Maritime Administration.

The ban is introduced on the basis of a European regulation adopted with the fifth package of EU restrictive measures against Russia.

Exceptions are made in the cases of:

  • purchase, import or transport in the EU of natural gas and oil, including refined petroleum products, titanium, aluminum, copper, iron, nickel, palladium, iron ore, and certain chemical and iron products
  • purchase, import or transportation of pharmaceutical medical agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers
  • humanitarian purposes
  • transportation of nuclear fuel or other goods that are strictly necessary for the operation of nuclear facilities for civilian purposes
  • purchase, import or transport in the EU of coal or other solid fossil fuels until 10 August 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Russian, ships, sea
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria