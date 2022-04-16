As of today, the access of Russian ships to Bulgarian ports is Prohibited

From 00.00 on April 16, 2022, access to the Bulgarian sea and river ports is prohibited for all vessels registered under the Russian flag, as well as for all vessels that have changed their Russian flag or registration to the flag or the register of which to be another country after February 24, 2022, according to the Maritime Administration.

The ban is introduced on the basis of a European regulation adopted with the fifth package of EU restrictive measures against Russia.

Exceptions are made in the cases of:

purchase, import or transport in the EU of natural gas and oil, including refined petroleum products, titanium, aluminum, copper, iron, nickel, palladium, iron ore, and certain chemical and iron products

purchase, import or transportation of pharmaceutical medical agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers

humanitarian purposes

transportation of nuclear fuel or other goods that are strictly necessary for the operation of nuclear facilities for civilian purposes

purchase, import or transport in the EU of coal or other solid fossil fuels until 10 August 2022.

/BNT