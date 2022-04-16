Day 52 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Moscow wants the US to stop sending Weapons, Zelensky warns of Nuclear Strike from Russia

Here are the highlights from recent events related to the war in Ukraine:

Russia has warned the United States of "unpredictable consequences" over its weapons for Ukraine

Russia has warned the United States and other countries that there will be “unpredictable consequences” if Washington and NATO continue to arm Ukraine, the Washington Post reported, citing a diplomatic document sent by Russian authorities.

The information was confirmed by the Russian side. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Interfax that Moscow had asked the United States and its allies to “stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine.”

US President Joe Biden approved a major expansion of the range of weapons provided to Ukraine. The new $800 million aid includes Coast Guard drones, armored combat vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

Germany will provide more than 1 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, amid claims by Kyiv that it is not receiving enough support from Berlin. The funds will be included in addition to this year's budget and will be used mainly to provide military equipment.

The UN has called for access to Ukrainians trapped in war zones to provide food for them. The World Food Program says aid has been delivered to 1.4 million people in Ukraine since the start of the war, but the organization needs a safe corridor to send food to 2.3 million people. The teams of the World Food Program cannot reach the besieged Mariupol, as well as Nikolaev, which has been subjected to heavy bombing.

Zelensky on the victims in the war so far

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 2.5-3 thousand Ukrainian servicemen have died so far in the war with the Russian Federation. For comparison, the number of Russian servicemen who have died so far is about 19-20 thousand, said the Ukrainian president.

Russia has not officially announced its casualties for three weeks. On March 25, Moscow announced 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed. In early April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged for the first time that Russia was suffering significant military losses in Ukraine, but did not give new figures.

In an interview with CNN. Zelensky added that about 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded and that “it is difficult to say how many of them will survive,” the UNIAN news agency reported. He noted that the number of civilian casualties is more difficult to calculate.

“It is very difficult to talk about civilians, because in the southern part of our country, where towns and villages are blocked - Kherson, Berdyansk, Mariupol in the east, and the area in the east, where Volnovakha is located - we just do not know how many people have died in this blocked area,” Zelenski said.

Yesterday, Ukrainian police said the bodies of more than 900 civilians, most of whom had been shot, had been found near the capital, Kyiv.

Explosions in Kyiv and Lviv

Explosions were heard this morning in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, but there are no reports of casualties or damage, Reuters reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said rescuers and medics were working on site on the outskirts of the city.

Klitschko announced explosions in the Darnitsa region, in the eastern part of the capital, and added that details of possible casualties would be announced later.

Klitschko called on residents to respond to air-raid sirens and warned people fleeing the city not to return for now - for their safety.

A plant for the production of military equipment, mainly tanks, was subjected to Russian rocket fire this morning in Kyiv, a AFP correspondent reported. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the information.

There are many military and police officers on the scene, and smoke rises above the complex.

The governor of the Lviv region announced air strikes in the region. In the Telegram application, Maxim Kozitsky wrote that a Russian Su-35 plane took off from the Baranovichi airport in Belarus and fired missiles at Lviv.

Ukraine's air defense system has destroyed four cruise missiles, Kozitsky added, without giving details of possible casualties or damage.

Zelensky warned of a nuclear strike by Russia

The world must be prepared for the possibility of Russia launching a nuclear strike against Ukraine, President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with CNN. He was asked if he was worried about recent comments from the CIA director, who said Thursday that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons in its invasion.

“Not only me, the whole world, all countries have to worry, because that may be the truth,” Zelensky said, briefly switching to English with an accent. “We have to think that we are not afraid, not afraid, but ready,” he continued. “But this is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world.”

A Kremlin spokesman said last month that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only if it faced an existential threat.

Zelensky was also asked about the sinking of Russia's valuable warship, “Moskva” (Moscow), but declined to say it had been hit by two Ukrainian missiles. “We know it doesn't exist anymore. For us, this was a powerful weapon against our country, so its sinking is not a tragedy for us. The fewer weapons the Russian Federation that has invaded our country has, the better for us,” he said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR