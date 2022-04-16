Heavy Traffic in Greece before Easter, Ferry Tickets ran out

Heavy traffic in Greece. The ferry tickets are over. Greeks and foreigners “take over” the islands for Easter.

After two years of restrictions and measures against Covid-19, Greeks are traveling en masse to the islands. Transport companies say tickets have been bought from today to Easter for the Aegean islands and the island of Corfu. Additional ferries were launched and tickets were sold for them.

In Spetses, Mykonos, Santorini, Hydra all hotels are booked.

Many foreigners also arrive on charter flights.

On the island of Crete, hoteliers welcome the first groups of European tourists.

In a poll, Greeks say that despite the high prices of all services and goods in two years they want to celebrate Easter free without restrictions.

At the same time, the price of a kilogram of lamb reached 15 euros. Eggs and Easter cakes are 30% more expensive. 25% of Greeks say they can't afford everything at the traditional Easter table this year.

Godparents, who traditionally give new clothes to children, are also looking for cheaper gifts.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR