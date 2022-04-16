COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 609 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

April 16, 2022, Saturday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 609 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

The new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria are 609, 59 more than the previous day, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

17 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients so far is 1,148,971, 948,319 have been cured and 36,781 have died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,741,861 tests have been performed, and in the last 24 hours - 9082.

Positive tests are 6.71 percent.

There are currently 13,218 active cases.

1052 people are hospitalized, 118 of them in intensive care units. The newcomers to hospitals are 101 people.

To date, a total of 4,370,542 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 1,646 in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 63.5 percent are unvaccinated. 88.24 percent of those who died in the past 24 hours were not vaccinated.

/BTA

