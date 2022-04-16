Romania to give its modernized MiGs to Ukraine

Ukraine is frantically looking for fighter jets against Russia's invasion, and its pilots are literally begging for more planes. News from Romania could provide a partial solution, though perhaps not ideal, to the shortage of fighter jets in Ukraine, according to The Drive.

Romania announced yesterday that it will shut down its entire MiG-21 LanceR fleet following a series of crashes, most recently on March 2nd, and will focus on operating its growing F-16 fleet, 17 of which are AM/BM versions bought from Portugal. In addition, there are 36 F-16s of Norwegian surplus stock.

Romania has approximately 27 MiG-21s in operation, 19 of which are LanceR-C and the rest are LanceR-B. A total of 111 Romanian MiG-21s have been upgraded to LanceR configurations, although the C-model, which focuses on air superiority, is the most advanced. The modernized MiGs are expected to be given to Ukraine.

Some of these aircraft have undergone deep upgrades, equipped with Western radar, avionics, electronic countermeasures, displays and more. Although they may look very unpretentious, they are easy to maintain and can provide a high take-off speed. These aircraft are combined with creative tactics that emphasize their positive qualities (their small size) and minimize their shortcomings. These tactics can often involve combining small MiGs with more powerful and larger fighters. Add electronic warfare and you have a remarkable lethal ability. A fully modernized MiG-21 could become an effective weapon in a military zone.

