Bulgaria: There are Serious Discrepancies between the MFA and the PM’s Team on North Macedonia

“There are serious discrepancies between the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the foreign policy team of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on the issue of European integration and negotiations with the Republic of North Macedonia.” This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska.

She also said that there is no document between North Macedonia and Bulgaria that is the basis for negotiations. Almost none of the other four points in the 4 + 1 Protocol have been implemented by Skopje, she explained.

He also explained that there is no time until the end of the French presidency to open the Constitution of the Republic of North Macedonia in order to register the Bulgarians in it as a nation-building people.

The co-chairman of “Democratic Bulgaria” Hristo Ivanov confirmed that there is obviously a structural problem in the coalition and on the issue of North Macedonia there can be no change without a decision of the National Assembly. The misunderstanding between two ambitious ladies from two different departments, in his opinion, should not be transferred to the position of the RNM.

/BNT