Bulgaria: 72-year-old Driver Hit and Killed a Child, was under the Influence of Marijuana

The District Court in Plovdiv did not respect the measure “detention in custody” proposed by the prosecutor's office for Dencho Denchev. The 72-year-old driver hit a woman and a child in the Bulgarian village of Anevo. The 2-year-old died on the spot and his grandmother is in the hospital.

Denchev was under the influence of marijuana during the accident. This was reported by the drug test that was performed on him after the accident. However, the result of a test performed in a medical institution is also expected.

The driver was released from court on bail, his license was confiscated and he was banned from leaving the country. The magistrates ruled that Denchev was not in danger of absconding or committing another crime due to his age and health condition.

According to the prosecutor in the case, however, Denchev is in danger of absconding because, apart from Bulgaria, he lives in the Czech Republic with his children. Even on the day of the accident, his car was full of luggage and he was about to travel.

According to Denchev's lawyer, Vladko Merdjanov, the woman crossed without visibility and suddenly jumped on the road, while Denchev tried to help after the incident. In addition, according to Merdjanov, the injured woman has a vision problem, which may have led to the tragic accident. The law provides for a sentence of 3 to 15 years in prison for the crime committed by Dencho Denchev.

/BNT