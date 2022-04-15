Bomb signal on a plane at Sofia Airport

Bomb signal at Sofia airport. According to initial information, the authorities are checking one of the planes at the airport. A little later it became clear that the alarm was false.

According to Nova, a signal was received that there was a bomb on board a plane that landed at Terminal 2. It was a flight from Dubai to Sofia with 124 passengers, which was scheduled to arrive shortly after 3 p.m.

The Crisis Headquarters of the airport was convened, in which specialized state bodies, airport employees and others took part.

According to the procedures for action in such situations, the machine is diverted to a safe distance, parked in a remote parking lot and the passengers are removed. The plane was searched by specialized services, but nothing dangerous was found on board.

Sofia Airport reports that arriving and departing flights continue on schedule.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova