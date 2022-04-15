Bomb signal on a plane at Sofia Airport

Society » INCIDENTS | April 15, 2022, Friday // 16:49
Bulgaria: Bomb signal on a plane at Sofia Airport

Bomb signal at Sofia airport. According to initial information, the authorities are checking one of the planes at the airport. A little later it became clear that the alarm was false.

According to Nova, a signal was received that there was a bomb on board a plane that landed at Terminal 2. It was a flight from Dubai to Sofia with 124 passengers, which was scheduled to arrive shortly after 3 p.m.

The Crisis Headquarters of the airport was convened, in which specialized state bodies, airport employees and others took part.

According to the procedures for action in such situations, the machine is diverted to a safe distance, parked in a remote parking lot and the passengers are removed. The plane was searched by specialized services, but nothing dangerous was found on board.

Sofia Airport reports that arriving and departing flights continue on schedule.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb, signal, plane, Sofia Airport
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria