Earth Day 2022: Saving the Planet

Earth is calling. We must act now before it’s too late

On Earth Day, let’s stand up for the environment: together, let’s make Earth’s heart beat stronger to save our planet, our home.

Every year on 22 April, the world marks Earth Day. It is an occasion to raise awareness and show support for the protection of the environment, with actions organized worldwide around a common message: save the Earth.

Almost 2 million children under the age of five die every year due to environmental factors like pollution. One in three people do not have access to safe drinking water. And things are only getting worse. The temperature on Earth will rise by 2.7°C this century, even if we meet our 2030 climate targets, affecting food supplies, lives and livelihoods.

Time is running out: every action counts, and every second counts.

Through its European Green Deal, the EU is fighting climate change with ambitious policies at home and close cooperation with international partners. And this year we are organizing a global campaign to raise awareness by creating a virtual heartbeat of our Planet Earth.

So how can you take part in this campaign?

Just follow these simple steps:

Turn any noise into a heartbeat: clap your hands, tap a beat, use your voice… Record a video of your sound on your smartphone. Share it on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #BeTheWave. And don’t forget to tag @eudiplomacy, @eu_eeas and European External Action Service - EEAS. Then listen to the Earth’s heartbeat getting louder and stronger as more and more people around the world share their sounds to stand up for the environment, to keep the Earth alive.

Our future depends on our actions, big or small, all actions count. Only together can we rekindle our planet, keep its heart beating, and our home alive. Let’s make our voices heard together to raise awareness and inspire action.

#BeTheWave on Earth Day! Check out www.earthcalling.eu and get inspired by everything that we can achieve together!

Our Earth is calling. Share the message. Join the wave.

