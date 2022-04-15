Bulgarian PM: The Bulgarian Sailors from Mariupol will return on Monday

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov commented on the evacuation of Bulgarian sailors from Mariupol. He expects them to be in Bulgaria on Monday.

“The truth is that we kept in touch with the Bulgarian ship all the time. I personally talked to the captain many times. Even on my phone, I gave it on Sundays to relatives of the sailors to talk to them. Three times we were ready to evacuate them. At the same time as things calmed down in Mariupol, one of the sailors went to the Russian part and when they gave a corridor of an hour and a half, the military intelligence took them from there. People are safe now and the logistical task is being coordinated to bring them back, perhaps on Monday next week.”

Yesterday, the wives of the sailors commented that there were no representatives of the Bulgarian military intelligence, they do not know who will take the sailors from now on. Their personal phones have not been taken away and they are accommodated in a hotel after being accompanied by soldiers of the DPR.

“So far, my husband has not shared information that they have contacted the Bulgarian state. He says they are constantly guarded. First with soldiers from the Donetsk army, then policemen”, said one of the wives of the sailors.

The Prime Minister also commented on domestic politics. “The proposal for partial payment to the construction companies will be submitted again for voting in the National Assembly,” said Petkov during his visit to Mini Maritsa Iztok.

The prime minister expects the re-vote to allocate half of the funds to road construction companies, as promised.

“What I promised the road companies was supported in the parliament, which means BGN 655 million to be paid immediately, and the other 50 percent to be paid after an inspection and sanction of the parliament. This is the most meaningful thing - both to start repairing the roads immediately, and to make sure that some money is not paid uncontrollably in the dark.”

Kiril Petkov commented that there is no direct split in the ruling coalition, but stability in it cannot be at any cost.

“We have promised our voters that we will work in principle. We work for stability when we follow the principles we have promised.”

Kiril Petkov expects a restart of the procedure for electing a BNB governor.

The Prime Minister visited Mini Maritsa Iztok, where he talked to the workers in the energy complex and explained the highlights in the energy sector from the recovery and sustainability plan.

“The complex is very important to us and in the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, we managed to defend the position not to close the physical capacity of coal-based energy producers. This is a huge victory now and we need to make a strategy and think about how so that the energy transition continues, knowing that the most important thing for Bulgaria is to have an independent energy system.”

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR