COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 550 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 550, according to the data published on the Unified Information Portal.

That's 7 percent of the 8311 tests done.

The total number of people admitted to the hospital with covid is 1,116. 133 of them are in intensive care units. The new hospital admissions for the period are 116.

8 people died.

2150 people are reported to have recovered.

1,632 doses of vaccine were given during the last 24 hours.

/BTA