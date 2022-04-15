Day 51 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky marked the 50th day of the War, CIA warns that Putin may use Nuclear Weapons

Here are the highlights from recent events related to the war in Ukraine:

Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian nation

In his last address to the nation, President Zelensky marked the 50th day of the war and paid tribute to the defenders of Ukraine.

“We have withstood 50 days. Fifty days of Russian invasion, although the occupiers gave us a maximum of five.”

“This period, these 50 days, has shown me many world leaders in a different light,” Zelensky said, recalling talks and meetings with many Western leaders.

“I saw politicians behaving as if they had no power. And I saw non-politicians who in those 50 days did more than some statesmen who claimed leadership,” he continued.

He did not openly mention the sinking of Russia's flagship “Moskva” (Moscow), but praised Ukrainian troops, “which have shown that Russian ships can reach ... only the bottom.”

“Fifty days of our defense are an achievement,” Zelensky added.

"An achievement of millions of Ukrainians. To all those who on February 24 made the most important decision in their lives - to fight. To be human. Not to surrender. And not to be traitors."

Russian flagship sank

Russia's missile cruiser “Moskva” (Moscow) sank in the Black Sea after an accident and fire on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“During towing ... to the port of destination, the ship lost its balance due to damage to the hull, as a fire broke out after an explosion of ammunition. Given the turbulent sea, the vessel sank,” the state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying. Authorities in Kyiv said the vessel was hit by Ukrainian missiles "Neptune". The information was not confirmed by the Russian side.

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks

Russian officials have accused Ukraine of sending two helicopters across the border to bomb a city in Russia's southern Bryansk region after initially reporting seven wounded in the shelling.

It is not possible to verify this information immediately, AFP reported.

Ukraine resumes evacuation

Ukraine has said it is resuming humanitarian corridors along nine routes in the east and south of the country to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from war-torn regions after a one-day break that Kyiv attributes to Russian violations.

Nuclear warning from the CIA

Russia's failures could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to the use of tactical or undersized nuclear weapons, said CIA Director William Burns.

“Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the military failures they have faced so far, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a possible use of tactical nuclear weapons,” Burns said.

Genocide debate

Leaders on both sides of the Atlantic disagree on whether to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says US President Joe Biden, who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide, was "right" in his choice of words.

But French President Emmanuel Macron, who is running a re-election campaign, said such "verbal escalations" were useless, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also avoided using the term.

The US 0 million aid package

The United States is introducing a new major aid package for Ukraine, including equipment such as helicopters, howitzers and armored personnel carriers.

The package includes equipment that Washington has so far refused to provide to Kyiv for fear of escalating the conflict with Russia, which is armed with nuclear weapons.

The offensive in Kharkiv continues

Russia's offensive against Ukraine's second Ukrainian city has claimed the lives of four others, Governor Oleg Sinegubov said. The city, located near the Russian border, has been on the eastern front line since the beginning of the war and has suffered enormous destruction.

Le Pen on NATO-Moscow rapprochement

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has said she will support closer ties between NATO and Russia and withdraw Paris from the alliance's military command if elected president in the second round of elections on April 24 with Emmanuel Macron.

Following accusations that she was too close to President Vladimir Putin, Le Pen said: "strategic convergence" was needed and questions should be asked about the alliance's role after the end of the Warsaw Pact.

