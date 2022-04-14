Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister: For us results not deadlines are key for North Macedonia's European integration
“Individual criteria and commitment to results, not deadlines, are key for Bulgaria regarding the European integration of the Republic of North Macedonia.” This was stated by the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska to her Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome.
Genchovska reiterated the Bulgarian Framework Position from 2019 and the conclusions of the National Security Advisory Council from January this year.
The two also discussed Russia's military invasion and the consequences of tackling it, NATO cooperation and European integration in the Western Balkans. The two agreed that preparations are needed for economic support for Ukraine in order to rebuild the country.
They expressed satisfaction with defense cooperation and stressed the importance of strengthening NATO's eastern flank.
/BNT
