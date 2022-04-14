DPR: The Bulgarians from the ship “Tsarevna” are accommodated in a hotel in Donetsk
“Bulgarian sailors evacuated from the ship ‘Tsarevna’ were sent to Donetsk. There, authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic provided them with the necessary support, accommodated them in a hotel and provided them with food.” This is stated in a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Donetsk People's Republic, quoted by the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria.
“On April 13, with the help of the People's Militia of the DPR, together with the Russian Armed Forces, 15 members of the crew of the cargo ship ‘Tsarevna’ were evacuated. Among them are 14 citizens of Bulgaria and one of Ukraine”, the statement reads.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPR has started to carry out all necessary procedures for organizing the travel of evacuated sailors in their countries. Together with our Russian colleagues, we intend to do everything possible to return all citizens evacuated from the port of Mariupol to their homes as soon as possible,” the embassy quoted the DPR as saying.
