NoviniteGroup Presented its Annual Personality in the News Awards

NoviniteGroup presented its annual awards "Personality in the News 2021"

Awards received Dimitar Dimitrov from Allterco, Svilen and Konstantin Rangelovi from Dronamics, Assoc. Prof. Kunchev and Dr. Iliev

For the 21st consecutive year, Novinite.com, the largest English-language news agency in Bulgaria, presented its annual "Personality in the News" awards.

The awards are given to the most successful and established personalities who entered the news stream in 2021 and contributed to the positive image of Bulgaria in the world.

Dimitar Dimitrov - entrepreneur and owner of the Bulgarian IT company "Allterco" received the award "Personality in the News 2021" for the incredible success of his company and its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The corporation's business focus is on the development and distribution of IoT products and solutions. In 2015, Allterco Robotics, one of the subsidiaries of Allterco, launched its first GPS/GSM watch for children, called "MyKi Watch", and then introduced a range of home automation products called "Shelly".

The exceptional success of the company abroad helps the positive image of Bulgaria around the world. This is also a prerequisite for attracting foreign investors to our country.

Svilen and Konstantin Rangelovi - founders of the most successful Bulgarian startup Dronamics, which attracted interest of BGN 26 million in the public offering of its shares, received the "Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite 2021" award in the Business category.

The company is developing the Black Swan drone - a new type of cargo aircraft that is small, unmanned, economical, and can transport 350 kg over 2,500 km at a price that is over 50% lower than standard aircraft.

The two brothers shared where the name of their drone "Black Swan" comes from and thanked for the award. The term "black swan" comes from the 17th century and the proverb "All swans are white". In this context, the black swan is a symbol of the impossible. The discovery of black swans in the 18th century in Western Australia metamorphosed the term into something that was unlikely to happen but is still possible and realistically achievable in exceptional cases and circumstances.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev was awarded "The Special Award for Contribution in 2021" for his tireless work and solving problems in the health system during the covid pandemic in Bulgaria.

The Chief Health Inspector of the country spoke about the problems he faced during the pandemic and thanked the team for the in-depth and positive coverage of the work of medics. According to him, "such attitude and acquaintance of the general public with the tireless work of medical professionals who provide constant care for patients with covid is necessary. Thanks to this work the cured are already many times more than the sick." Assoc. Prof. Kunchev wished for even more positivism in covering their humane work.

Dr. Asparuh Iliev also received the "The Special Award for Contribution in 2021" for his continuous efforts to scientifically explain the vaccination process and its benefits.

He was prevented from attending the awards ceremony in person but sent a special video message thanking the team for the award and saying that in Switzerland, covid continued to dominate, albeit in ints lighter variant - Omicron.

"I am extremely grateful that you are giving me an award on a par with Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, who was one of the first professionals who bore much of the burden of fighting the covid crisis in very difficult circumstances," he said, thanking the entire media group for what very few media outlets have managed to achieve.

"You have found a balance between opinions that were not always the same - on the one hand, and the scientific, reasoned approach, presented objectively - on the other. This shows how well the media, professionals and government officials can work together, as long as they have the good will to do so."

The awards were presented by the Executive Director of Novinite Group - Daniela Ketenlieva, who thanked all the winners and wished them to be always successful, inspiring and ambassadors of good.

Traditionally, the awards are presented at the office of M3 Communications Group, an official partner of "Personality in the News". As CEO of M3 Maxim Behar also congratulated all the winners.

The event ended with a cocktail party.

The winners of "Personality in the News 2021" were chosen by the team of NoviniteGroup after an active study of the most successful and established personalities in the news stream in 2021 who contributed to the positive image of Bulgaria in the world.

In addition to the awards mentioned above, there were other awards given to some of the most important personalities in 2021. Here are the names of all the winners:

"Personality in the News" for 2021:



Dimitar Dimitrov - entrepreneur and owner of the Bulgarian IT company "Allterco" for the incredible success of the company and its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

"Honorary Ambassadors of the Novinite" for 2021:



"Honorary Ambassador of Novinite" for 2021 in Category "Business":

Svilen and Konstantin Rangelovi - creators of the most successful Bulgarian startup "Dronamics", which attracted interest of BGN 26 million in the public offering of its shares



"Honorary Ambassador of Novinite for 2021" in Category "Culture":

Maria Bakalova for the nominations and awards she received during her acting career during the year

"Honorary Ambassador of Novinite 2021" in Category "Sports"

The Bulgarian National Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble for winning the Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics Title during the Tokyo Games



"The Special Award for Contribution in 2021":

Associate Professor Dr., MD Angel Kunchev for his tireless work and solving problems in the health system during the covid pandemic in Bulgaria

Dr. Asparuh Iliev for his continuous efforts to scientifically explain the vaccination process





