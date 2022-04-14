Day 50 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia's Flagship in the Black Sea Damaged, US with New Military Aid to Kyiv

Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea has been seriously damaged, the United States with new military aid to Ukraine, Russia threatens Kyiv with attacks, new military and civilian casualties on both sides. Here are the highlights of key events in the Russia-Ukraine war for the past day:

Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea has been heavily damaged

An explosion has seriously damaged the Russian missile cruiser “Moskva” (Moscow), to whose crew the Ukrainian border guards defending Snake Island wished: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself!" ("Русский военный корабль, иди нахуй!")

Both Russia and Ukraine reported on the incident, with different versions circulating. According to Moscow, a fire detonated their ammunition and the ship was seriously damaged. Ukraine claims that the warship was hit by Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles.

“Ukraine is a crime scene”

“Ukraine is a crime scene,” the ICTY chief prosecutor said during a visit to the city of Bucha, one of several cities in which Russia has been accused of massacring civilians. Prosecutor Karim Khan says there is “evidence of crimes committed by the court's jurisdiction”. The International Criminal Court is investigating allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression.

Biden: “Russia commits genocide”

US President Joe Biden has for the first time accused Russian forces of committing genocide in Ukraine. “It is becoming clearer and clearer that President Vladimir Putin is simply trying to erase the idea that you can be Ukrainian at all,” he told reporters.

Biden assured Zelensky of US support

President Joe Biden has called on Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to reassure him of “continued US support” for Kyiv, the White House said. The United States has granted Ukraine a new $800 million military aid package. Earlier, the US president met with directors of arms companies in the United States to discuss how to help Ukraine. For the first time, the US will provide 18 155mm Howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds to fulfill Ukrainian requirements for fire support, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a briefing following the White House’s announcement. “That’s reflective of the kind of fighting that the Ukrainians are expecting to be faced with here in this little bit more confined geographic area,” he said.

Russia threatened Kyiv

The Russian military has threatened to strike at Ukraine's command centers in Kyiv as “we see attempts by Ukrainian troops to sabotage and strike on Russian territory,” the Moscow Defense Ministry said. “If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike at decision-making centers, including in Kyiv,” the ministry said.

Le Pen on NATO-Moscow rapprochement

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has said she will support closer ties between NATO and Russia and withdraw Paris from the Alliance's military command if elected president in the April 24 runoff with Emmanuel Macron.

Amid accusations that she is too close to Vladimir Putin, Le Pen said “strategic rapprochement” between NATO and Russia is needed and questions need to be asked about the alliance's role after the end of the Warsaw Pact.

Moscow: Ukrainian troops in Mariupol surrendered

Russia says that more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol after a fierce six-week battle for the strategic port. Ukraine has not yet confirmed the allegations.

The UN: Ceasefire seems impossible

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “a global ceasefire does not seem possible”. The UN is still awaiting responses from Russia to concrete proposals for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Polish and Baltic leaders in Kyiv

The leaders of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania traveled together to Kyiv by train to show their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he had planned to join them, but was told by Kyiv that he was “unwanted” in the country. Instead of the president, Zelensky asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Kyiv.

Sanctions for separatists

Britain and the European Union plan to impose sanctions on 178 pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Separatist forces are fighting the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol.

The United States has warned China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that China's position on Russia could affect the countries' willingness to cooperate and trade with Beijing.

1500 Russian soldiers in the morgue

An official in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro said the remains of more than 1,500 Russian soldiers were stored in the morgue. Dnipro Deputy Mayor Mikhail Lysenko told reporters he would provide an opportunity for “Russian mothers to come and pick up their sons”.

NATO decision on Finland within weeks

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin will decide in a few weeks whether Finland will apply for NATO membership. The country has been neutral since the end of the Cold War. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revived the debate over NATO membership in neighboring Sweden.

