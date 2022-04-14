Russia's Flagship in the Black Sea has been Heavily Damaged

An explosion has seriously damaged the Russian missile cruiser “Moskva” (Moscow), to whose crew the Ukrainian border guards defending Snake Island wished: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself!" ("Русский военный корабль, иди нахуй!")

Both Russia and Ukraine reported on the incident, with different versions circulating. According to Moscow, a fire detonated their ammunition and the ship was seriously damaged. Ukraine claims that the warship was hit by Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles.

On February 24, the cruiser “Moskva” approached the Ukrainian Snake Island, a rocky hill in the Black Sea, and asked the small border garrison to surrender. Border guards refuse. Their last replica is stored in the audio recordings, which were subsequently distributed and reads:

“Russian warship, go f*** yourself!" ("Русский военный корабль, иди нахуй!")

All 13 border guards were then captured.

“It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards of Snake Island!” - wrote on Telegram the regional governor of Odessa Maxim Marchenko. He writes that two anti-ship missiles hit the cruiser.

Adviser to Ukrainian President Oleksiy Arestovych added that Russian rescuers had failed to reach the ship. Russia claims the opposite - that the entire crew was evacuated.

The 12,500-ton 186-meter ship has a crew of about 500 people.

