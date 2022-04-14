COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 647 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

For the last 24 hours, 647 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. The tests performed during this time are 9129 (7.09 percent positive).

990 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and 111 people were admitted to hospitals (77.48 percent of them were not vaccinated). A total of 1,134 people are currently hospitalized, 131 of whom are in intensive care units. There are 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases decreased to 166,417. 1,744 doses of vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the immunization campaign, 4,367,271 doses of vaccine have been given.

/BTA