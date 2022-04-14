Bulgarian MFA: The head of Military Intelligence was not in Mariupol

Unexpectedly, the Foreign Ministry said that a group led by the head of military intelligence Gen. Venelin Venev never went to Mariupol to evacuate the Bulgarian sailors from the ship “Tsarevna”.

“The words of the Prime Minister in the parliament have not been correctly interpreted, there is no such group of military under the leadership of the Chief of Military Intelligence Gen. Venelin Venev. There was no such group there and the head of intelligence was not there. There is no such thing.”

“If there was someone there, they were supposed to be there,” said Anton Markov, director of the Situation Center Directorate at the Foreign Ministry.

On April 8, from the parliamentary rostrum, the prime minister said:

“We have full preparations. We have a ready group that can return our sailors. I would also like to assure you that General Venev, who is personally responsible for this operation, is in communication with both the Russian side and the Ukrainian side.

There was a lull in the fighting and our group was ready to go and get them, but in communication with the captain he asked us to leave them there for the moment and that the risk was greater.”

Based on this statement, the media reported that the group led by Venev was on the scene, and GERB accused Kiril Petkov of exposing a secret special military operation and thus endangering the lives of sailors.

Anton Markov said that the words of the Prime Minister that we were waiting to cross the “death alley”, which was 260 meters long, were not entirely accurate:

“We can't call it an ‘alley of death’, our sailors passed quite calmly. There was no threat in the passage of these so-called 260 meters from the prime minister, which were a little more in another direction.”

The head of the situation center added that the evacuated sailors are fine and will arrive in Bulgaria by plane in a day or two.

First Photos of the evacuated Bulgarian Sailors: We are fine, don't worry about us!

Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the so-called The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced on its Telegram channel that Bulgarian sailors had been rescued by the unrecognized state's militia, along with the army, Russia's Foreign Ministry and Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service.

“Today, the People's Militia of the DPR, together with the armed forces of the Russian Federation, evacuated 15 members of the crew of the cargo ship “Tsarevna”, including 14 citizens of the Republic of Bulgaria and one citizen of Ukraine.

The foreign sailors are currently in Donetsk, the authorities of the republic have provided them with all the necessary support, accommodated them in a hotel and provided them with food.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPR, for its part, has begun to apply all necessary procedures to organize the departure of evacuated sailors to their countries of origin.

In addition, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPR are already processing the necessary documents to transfer the sailors to the territory of the Russian Federation, and then - to their homeland.

We thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for their timely assistance in this process. Together with our Russian colleagues, we intend to do everything possible to return all citizens evacuated from the port of Mariupol to the homes of their relatives and friends as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.

There is no official confirmation of this announcement by the Bulgarian authorities.

