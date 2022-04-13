First Photos of the evacuated Bulgarian Sailors: We are fine, don't worry about us!
Footage of the evacuated Bulgarian sailors from the Tsarevna crew was distributed in Telegram.
“We are all fine, we are evacuating and we will be home soon. Don't worry, we are all healthy, we are fine and everything is fine. Once again - don't worry,” said Tsarevna's second assistant captain Veselin Slavchev.
Today, 14 Bulgarian and one Ukrainian sailor were taken out of the ship, which was blocked at the port of Mariupol for 49 days. According to the Bulgarian authorities, they have headed to Donetsk, from where they will return home.
Photos and video: Telegram channel “СВАРЩИКИ Z”
The director of the Situation Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anton Markov told BNT that Bulgarian citizens are expected to be in Bulgaria within 1-2 days. They will be transported by plane. At the ship's own request, four people remained, including the captain.
/BNT
