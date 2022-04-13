Bulgaria’s Socialists Party will leave the Ruling Coalition if Bulgaria sends Military aid to Ukraine

“If the position of not giving military aid to Ukraine is revised, we are ready to revise our participation in the government,” said in a statement from parliament Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Kristian Vigenin.

“The pressure for military aid to Ukraine is inexplicable. BSP supports everything without arms supplies. It is in Bulgaria's interest to approach cautiously and moderately (...) No bullet has come out of Bulgaria for Ukraine. BSP MPs will not vote for such a decision, a BSP minister will not sign such a thing,” he said.

His speech comes against the background of the forthcoming consideration in the National Assembly of the two draft decisions on military assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, the commission in the National Assembly, which was supposed to discuss military aid, was surprisingly canceled today. The ruling party denied that this was related to the messages coming from BSP.

In a statement, Vigenin also called for the issue to be removed from public debate.

The BSP MP urges “the government to propose a comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine and the civilian population, which will be located in such a way that it is bearable for us and useful for Ukraine.”

He also insisted on such a plan for the refugees from the war in Bulgaria.

“We would like to consider the possibility of providing financial assistance, albeit modest, through development aid funds, for example, in the Bulgarian region of Taraclia in Moldova, an area that already houses more than 1,000 refugees,” he said.

Socialists expect Bulgaria's diplomatic presence in Odessa and Kyiv to be restored soon.

