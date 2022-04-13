The Train Route between Sofia and Istanbul will be Restored from April 25

On April 25, the movement of the international train traveling between Sofia and Istanbul will resume. This became clear after the management of BDZ (Bulgarian Railways) and the Turkish Railways (TCDD) agreed to start the train route again before the start of the summer season.

The international train from Istanbul will depart at 22.00 p.m. on April 25 and arrive at Sofia Central Station at 9.35 a.m. In the return direction from Sofia to Istanbul, the train will depart on schedule at 18.30 p.m. from April 26 and will reach its final destination Istanbul at 7.00 a.m.

This train will run with sleeping cars and sedentary cars, and from June 3 for the summer season, it is planned to include a direct wagon for travel between Bucharest and Istanbul.

BDZ customers can get more information about the trip with this train from the employees in the railway offices and the ticket offices for international ticket issuance at the stations in the country or on the national information phone (+359) 02/931 11 11.

