Greece loosens COVID Measures for the Summer

Business » TOURISM | April 13, 2022, Wednesday // 17:57
Bulgaria: Greece loosens COVID Measures for the Summer

A number of restrictions against COVID-19 in Greece will be eased. One of them is the need to present certificates for vaccination against coronavirus. The document will not be required for entry into catering establishments, grocery stores and other sites in the period from May 1 to August 31. During the same period, all restrictions on the number of people in restaurants, cafes, cinemas, stadiums and other public places will be removed. This was announced in a televised address by Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris.

“From June 1, the wearing of protective masks indoors will be abolished. From May 1, the self-testing of pupils and students will be abolished in schools,” the minister said.

From 1 May, only unvaccinated workers will have to undergo rapid tests once a week. The previously introduced fine of 100 euros for unvaccinated citizens over the age of 60 will be repealed on April 15.

“Easter will be celebrated under the current measures with the recommendation to wear a mask only where there are many people,” Plevris added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vaccination, greece, measures, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria