Greece loosens COVID Measures for the Summer

A number of restrictions against COVID-19 in Greece will be eased. One of them is the need to present certificates for vaccination against coronavirus. The document will not be required for entry into catering establishments, grocery stores and other sites in the period from May 1 to August 31. During the same period, all restrictions on the number of people in restaurants, cafes, cinemas, stadiums and other public places will be removed. This was announced in a televised address by Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris.

“From June 1, the wearing of protective masks indoors will be abolished. From May 1, the self-testing of pupils and students will be abolished in schools,” the minister said.

From 1 May, only unvaccinated workers will have to undergo rapid tests once a week. The previously introduced fine of 100 euros for unvaccinated citizens over the age of 60 will be repealed on April 15.

“Easter will be celebrated under the current measures with the recommendation to wear a mask only where there are many people,” Plevris added.

