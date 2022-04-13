Report of the US State Department: Serious Corruption and Human Rights issues in Bulgaria

Politics | April 13, 2022, Wednesday // 17:45
Significant human rights problems and insufficient tackling of corruption. These are some of the conclusions of the annual report of the United States Department of State on human rights in Bulgaria for last year.

The document says that in Bulgaria there was violence by the police, arbitrary arrests, problems with judicial independence. Serious restrictions on free expression have been reported, including threats against journalists and pressure on the media. The State Department also sees serious corruption, discrimination against minorities and people of different sexual orientations. Authorities in Bulgaria have taken steps to hold officials who have committed human rights abuses and corruption accountable, but government action is insufficient and impunity is a problem.

