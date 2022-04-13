Bulgarian PM: The Sailors from the Ship "Tsarevna" are returning to Bulgaria
The group of sailors on the ship “Tsarevna” is about to move to Donetsk, from where it will depart for Bulgaria. This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
“The other part of the crew - three Bulgarians and two Ukrainian citizens, including the captain of the ship, remain on board at will,” Petkov explained.
“The critical meters that had to be taken to get out of the ship have already been done. The sailors are safe," the prime minister assured.
