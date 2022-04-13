Bulgarian PM: The Sailors from the Ship "Tsarevna" are returning to Bulgaria

Politics | April 13, 2022, Wednesday // 14:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: The Sailors from the Ship "Tsarevna" are returning to Bulgaria

The group of sailors on the ship “Tsarevna” is about to move to Donetsk, from where it will depart for Bulgaria. This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

“The other part of the crew - three Bulgarians and two Ukrainian citizens, including the captain of the ship, remain on board at will,” Petkov explained.

“The critical meters that had to be taken to get out of the ship have already been done. The sailors are safe," the prime minister assured.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tsarevna, sailors, Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria