Financial Expert: “Do not worry Bulgarians, Inflation will not stay this way, it will get Worse”

Business » FINANCE | April 13, 2022, Wednesday // 12:19
Former MP Miyka Zaikova

“Do not worry Bulgarians, inflation will not stay this way, it will get worse”

This is how the former MP from the political party “There Is Such a People” and financial expert Miyka Zaikova commented the level of inflation in the country on Nova TV. According to her, the government is not doing anything in this direction, and there is no economic growth that would balance the processes.

Economist Stoyan Panchev added that inflation is largely created by the world's central banks - the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, and should be limited there. According to him, in about a year there is a high probability of recession.

According to Zaykova, Bulgaria itself generates inflation, and the European Central Bank is wondering which direction to take - to reduce the purchase of government bonds or raise interest rates.

/Dnevnik

