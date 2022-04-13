Bulgarian PM: Immediate Payment of over 600 million to the Road Builders will be approved today

April 13, 2022, Wednesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: Immediate Payment of over 600 million to the Road Builders will be approved today Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov @BNT

Road builders from across Bulgaria are protesting today

“Today, we hope that the proposal for immediate payment of over 600 million to construction companies will pass through a legal commission, which is, however, 50% of the money owed to them.” This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at the beginning of today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

"The remaining 50%, together with the Ministry of Regional Development, will go through an expert commission to assess whether the money was spent properly and after this assessment, there will be a parliamentary sanction for approving these funds,” he said.

According to him, if the proposal goes to the hall tomorrow, this money will be ready to be allocated so that the repair companies can start their work immediately. Separately, the government will support Bulgarian air carriers today with grants of up to 60 million. 32 million are also allocated to the State Fund “Agriculture” to support farmers.

“We will approve a draft agreement between Bulgaria and Romania on the establishment of the Ruse-Giurgiu border checkpoint, in order to renew the Ruse-Giurgiu ferry line. I hope the people who expect these funds will be satisfied,” said Kiril Petkov.

/BNT

