Over 80,000 Ukrainians currently in Bulgaria, 61,000 have the status of Temporary Protection
82 thousand are the Ukrainian citizens who are on the territory of Bulgaria, according to data from the portal “Bulgaria for Ukraine”.
61 thousand of them have the status of temporary protection, in hotels and accommodation there are 51 thousand and 300 Ukrainians.
Since the beginning of the military conflict, 176,000 people have entered Bulgaria. The government reports that in recent days the flow of refugees from Ukraine across our borders has been increasing.
The Ministry of Social Affairs informs that nearly 1,000 Ukrainians are already working, over 3,000 who have the status of protection already have a one-time social assistance of BGN 375, the payments will start on April 15.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russia reports that 1,000 Ukrainian troops surrendered in Mariupol
- » Zelensky offers an exchange of Medvedchuk with Ukrainians captured in Russia
- » Day 49 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Medvedchuk arrested, Biden called Putin's actions Genocide
- » Misleading actions of Ukrainian Tour Operators cause queues at the Bulgarian Border
- » Ethnic Bulgarian Ivan Minkov died in battle in Ukraine
- » Britain is checking to see if Russia has used Chemical Weapons in Mariupol