Road Builders across Bulgaria in a National Protest over Suspended Repairs

Politics | April 13, 2022, Wednesday // 09:36
BNT @Desislava Kulelieva

Road builders from across Bulgaria are protesting today. They threaten to block key routes.

Their dissatisfaction is against the fact that road repairs have been suspended due to debts of the state treasury in the amount of one billion levs (BGN) to road construction companies.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced that he had proposed to his coalition partners to pay half of the money owed to construction companies, and the remaining 50% would have to go through a parliamentary report.

The decision is due to be voted on Thursday. A similar proposal was submitted to parliament last week, but the decision was twice postponed, sparking discontent in the road industry.

