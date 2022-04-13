COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 886 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

For the last 24 hours, 886 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. The tests performed during this time were 13,175 (6.7 percent positive).

1964 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and 131 people were admitted to hospitals (81.68 percent of them were unvaccinated). A total of 1,157 people are currently hospitalized, 126 of whom are in intensive care units. There are 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases decreased to 166,776. In the last 24 hours, 1,885 doses of vaccines have been administered. Since the beginning of the immunization campaign, 2,052,789 people have been vaccinated, including 733,848 with a booster dose.

/BTA