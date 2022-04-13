COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 886 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
For the last 24 hours, 886 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. The tests performed during this time were 13,175 (6.7 percent positive).
1964 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and 131 people were admitted to hospitals (81.68 percent of them were unvaccinated). A total of 1,157 people are currently hospitalized, 126 of whom are in intensive care units. There are 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases decreased to 166,776. In the last 24 hours, 1,885 doses of vaccines have been administered. Since the beginning of the immunization campaign, 2,052,789 people have been vaccinated, including 733,848 with a booster dose.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Citizens of these 10 countries no longer need to present COVID Certificate when arriving in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria 871 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 321 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » The Supply of COVID Vaccines is already outpacing the Demand
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 321 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 715 New Cases in the Last 24 hours