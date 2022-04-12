Bulgarian MFA: The position on North Macedonia remains Unchanged. There is no room for Misinformation

“The position for RN Macedonia is unchanged. There is no room for misinformation”, Bulgaria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said at an emergency briefing tonight, a BGNES reporter reported.

“We adhere to the framework position confirmed by the National Assembly and subsequently by the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC). Both me and Minister Genchovska have more than once confirmed Bulgaria's position in various talks with other representatives of the member states,” Petrova said.

She stressed that on the part of RN Macedonia it is extremely important for Bulgaria to see clear actions and readiness to comply with the Good-Neighbourliness Agreement.

The accession process must be based on respect for human rights and respect for the rules of good neighborliness, Petrova stressed.

“We expect action from RNM”, she added.

“The position for RS Macedonia is unchanged. We want to see a broad political readiness for a constructive process in which the results are irreversible, the rights of Bulgarian citizens there to be guaranteed in the constitution and to abide by the 2017 Treaty. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains and clearly states the position regulated so far,” Petrova said and added that there is no room for misinformation on the topic.

She called on the media to use the primary source of information, which is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In response to a question from the media, Velislava Petrova said that the sailors from the ship “Tsarevna” near Mariupol are in good health, have enough food.

“We are actively working for their evacuation,” concluded Petrova.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES