Citizens of these 10 countries no longer need to present COVID Certificate when arriving in Bulgaria

As of tomorrow, 13 April, persons arriving from the Republic of North Macedonia, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Israel and Egypt are not required to present an EU digital COVID certificate for testing, vaccination or post-disease or similar documents containing the same data. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova with an order issued today.

The order also states that NATO troops participating in international exercises and multinational contingents and accompanying civilians are also not required to present an EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease or testing, or similar documents containing the same data.

/Ministry of Health