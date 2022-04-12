German Foreign Minister: Bulgaria needs to clear up Problematic Issues with North Macedonia

“Bulgaria to clear the problematic issues related to Skopje, so that North Macedonia and Albania can start membership negotiations in the first half of the year.”

This was called for by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after the meeting of European Union foreign ministers last night in Luxembourg.

Baerbock told German media that she discussed the topic in a bilateral conversation with her Bulgarian counterpart Teodora Genchovska in Luxembourg.

“At a time when Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine but also a war aimed at dividing Europe, it is very important that we continue to support countries that have long seen their future in the EU. It is important not only not to disappoint them but also to fulfill our promises of European membership, especially in the Western Balkans, Albania and North Macedonia. So it is our responsibility to start membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia in the first half of the year, This is a long-delayed step. I had a bilateral meeting with the Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs. We both came to the conclusion that in the current situation it is essential to start this accession process. I very much hope that Bulgaria can clear up the issues that remain open.” said Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister.

/BNT