Man, Woman or "X": The United States has issued Gender-Neutral Passports

World | April 12, 2022, Tuesday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Man, Woman or "X": The United States has issued Gender-Neutral Passports @The 19th News

Although only a small extra box to fill in gender, this is a huge step for D. Ojeda, a gender-neutral person who became one of the first Americans to apply for a gender-neutral passport.

“My family still doesn't understand what I'm doing,” said Ojeda, a 34-year-old activist named D. who uses the pronouns “them, them” for themself.

The option to obtain an “Xgender passport, provided by the administration of US President Joe Biden, was warmly welcomed by approximately 1.2 million Americans whose gender identity falls outside the “male or female” category.

Republican lawmakers across the country have already passed legislation that critics say restricts LGBTQ+ rights and is likely to fuel tensions between camps in an otherwise divided nation.

When filling in an X in their passport, gender-neutral people do not have to prove their condition with medical documents.

Ojeda, who was born a woman, works as an organizer at the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) and holds a doctorate in psychology. They also define themselves as a trans person.

In October, the State Department issued the first U.S. passport with an X for gender after a long litigation between a person from Colorado who is intersex.

It was not until March 31, International Transsexual Visibility Day, that the State Department announced that it was extending this right to all Americans.

Issuing a gender-neutral passport in the United States is not the first in the world. Australia began issuing X-boxes in 2011, and New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Nepal followed suit.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gender, United States, X, passport
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria