COVID-19 in Bulgaria 871 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

871 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 30 people died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

For comparison, a week ago the number of newly infected was 1180. 40 people died.

The new cases were identified by 10,052 tests (over 8.66 percent were positive).

More than 67.5 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,146,279. They have been identified by 9,702,164 tests (over 11.81 percent are positive).

83.33 percent of the 30 people who died in the last 24 hours (i.e. 25 people) were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after coronavirus infection is 36,730.

1213 people were hospitalized, 134 of them in intensive care units. There are a total of 167,864 active cases.

There are 203 new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours. More than 84 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

2,634 people with a positive coronavirus test were reported cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 941,685.

1430 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 4,363,644. 2,052,505 people have completed a vaccination course. 732,382 people received a booster (booster) dose, ie they were revaccinated.

/BTA