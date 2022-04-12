Day 48 of the Invasion of Ukraine: EU disputes over Energy Embargo on Russia while thousands Die in Mariupol

Decisive battle for Mariupol, EU disputes over energy embargo on Russia, thousands of victims in Mariupol. Here is a summary of the most important highlights of the past day:

“Decisive battle” for Mariupol

Ukrainian forces say they are preparing for a “final decisive battle” for the besieged southern city of Mariupol as their ammunition runs out.

“This is death for some of us and captivity for others,” the head of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote on Facebook. The Ukrainians were “repulsed” and “surrounded” by the Russian army. Pro-Russian rebels say they already control the port of Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “tens of thousands” of people in the city were probably killed.

Austrian leader “not optimistic” after meeting with Putin

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has admitted that he is “quite pessimistic” about the diplomatic prospects for ending the conflict in Ukraine after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nehamme is the first European leader to meet with Putin face to face since the Russian invasion began. Nehamme explained to Putin about the serious “war crimes” ... and stressed that all those guilty must be brought to justice. The Chancellor called on Putin to consider the “urgent” need for humanitarian corridors.

French police to arrive in Ukraine

French police and forensic doctors have arrived in Ukraine to help investigate the deaths of dozens of bodies in civilian clothes found in Bucha and other cities around Kyiv following Russia's withdrawal from the region.

Ukraine claims that the total number of civilians killed is at least 1,222.

Ukraine is still open for negotiations

Despite allegations of atrocities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine was open to talks with Moscow.

“If negotiations with the Russians will help prevent at least one massacre like in Bucha or at least another attack like in Kramatorsk, I must take this opportunity,” he told NBC.

There is no consensus in the EU on sanctions

EU foreign ministers are launching discussions on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, but so far European leaders have not been able to find a consensus, including on sanctions against oil and gas imports, said Josep Borrell.

Pointing to the expected massive Russian attack on the eastern region of Donbas, he said the main focus now should be on providing more military aid to Kyiv.

Biden and Modi discussed Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have held an “open exchange of views” on the crisis in Ukraine. Their meeting was virtual and ended without any progress.

Societe Generale leaves Russia

French bank Societe Generale has said it is shutting down Russia and selling its majority stake in Rosbank to an investment firm founded by an oligarch close to the Kremlin.

War strikes the world trade

According to the World Trade Organization, the war could cut world trade growth by almost half this year and cut world GDP growth.

France expels six Russian diplomats

France has expelled six Russians suspected of working as spies under diplomatic cover in Paris after French intelligence uncovered a covert operation, the French Foreign Ministry said.

More than 4.5 million are already refugees from Ukraine

More than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have already fled their country, the UN refugee agency said. Ninety percent of those who left their homeland are women and children.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES