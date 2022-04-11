Student urges the EP to monitor North Macedonia due to human rights violations of Bulgarians

Bulgarian students studying in Bulgaria and in other EU countries insist on monitoring the observance of the human rights of people with Bulgarian identity in the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM).

The requests were made in a petition to the EP. Its author is Zhivko Chakrakchiev.

It will be considered on April 21 by the parliamentary Committee on Petitions.

Chakrakchiev called on the European Parliament and the European Commission to make a critical analysis of the EU's enlargement process to the Western Balkans. He points out that there is a systematic retreat in the field of human rights in the RNM, especially with regard to citizens of Bulgarian origin and identity. The author of the petition calls on Skopje to end the treatment as a criminal act of declaring Bulgarian identity.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ