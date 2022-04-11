The Austrian Chancellor met with Putin and demanded an End to the War in Ukraine
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
The purpose of the visit is to build bridges between Russia and Ukraine and stop the war. The visit was not friendly, the guest noted. He clarified that the dialogue was very direct, open and firm.
The Austrian leader called for an end to Russian aggression, the establishment of humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire and the investigation of war crimes.
Karl Nehammer is the first EU leader to meet with Vladimir Putin since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. On Saturday, the Austrian chancellor visited Kyiv for talks with President Zelensky.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the meeting, but reactions in Austria came as a surprise, skepticism and even condemnation for fears that the Kremlin would use the visit for propaganda purposes.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the decision to meet with Putin was made after Chancellor Nehammer 's meeting with Ukrainian leader Zelensky in Kyiv. The leaders of the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Erdogan and Zelenski himself were also briefed.
“Any voice that clarifies to Putin what reality really looks like outside the Kremlin is not in vain,” Schallenberg said.
Neutral Austria receives 80 percent of its natural gas from Russia. Vienna is providing humanitarian aid to Kyiv, including helmets and safety vests.
