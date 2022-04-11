Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister: EU may impose Embargo on Imports from Russia, our Government must make Tough Decisions

EU foreign ministers are discussing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia in Luxembourg today, including an embargo on oil and gas imports. Bulgaria is represented by Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska. She told BNT that the new package of sanctions against Moscow is expected to be severe, and the Bulgarian government must make difficult decisions, both at the level of the Council of Ministers and at the level of the ruling coalition.

The discussion of the sixth package of sanctions is in its infancy. The EC must first prepare it and then a discussion will take place between the European capitals. According to Teodora Genchovska, it is possible that these sanctions will become a reality at the end of May. Then there will be an extraordinary leadership meeting in Brussels.

According to Minister Genchovska, the ruling coalition must make a difficult decision. For Bulgaria, imposing sanctions on oil and gas imports is one of the red lines, but such sanctions are likely to be present.

“Ideas have already started about what this sixth package could include. It is normal to move towards severe sanctions regarding gas and oil imports. The topic is extremely sensitive for Bulgaria. Again, a solution will be sought within the coalition, even at a higher level. But a pan-European solution will be proposed so that the countries with the greatest dependencies can resolve these issues as quickly as possible, even in terms of infrastructure. Other sanctions are likely to be aimed at preventing the misinformation spread by the Russian media. There will be heavy sanctions on the Russian media, as well as financial sanctions, and the list of personal sanctions will be expanded,” said Teodora Genchovska.

EU foreign ministers also discussed another sensitive topic for Bulgaria. It is related to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. According to the Bulgarian Foreign Minister, such a decision could be taken at the level of the National Assembly due to the BSP's firm position in the coalition.

An important topic was the criminal liability for Russian military aggression in Ukraine. The foreign ministers, along with representatives of the International Criminal Court, discussed the next steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We have many indications of war crimes and crimes against humanity. That's why investigations have started. The court will finally rule, but now it is essential for us to provide all the evidence so that charges can be brought against these crimes. Ukraine needs additional military equipment and, above all, heavy weapons. Now is not the time to apologize, but to be creative and pragmatic,” said Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister.

/BNT