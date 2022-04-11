Bulgaria will take out a New Debt of Half a Billion BGN
Bulgaria will take out a new debt of half a billion levs (BGN). This is clear from a statement by the Ministry of Finance.
It is about 3.5-year government securities (bonds) denominated in BGN, maturing on May 17, 2025. The weighted average annual yield of the issue is 0.88%.
The total amount of submitted orders reached BGN 752.35 million, which corresponds to a coverage ratio of 1.50. The reported spread over similar German federal bonds was 65 basis points, and at the previous auction for the same issue, held in March 2022, the spread to German federal bonds was 81 basis points.
The largest amount of government securities at the auction was acquired by pension funds with 56.2%, followed by banks - 33.58%, guarantee funds - 5.0%, insurance companies - 1.1%, investment intermediaries - 0.12%, and other investors - 4.0%.
