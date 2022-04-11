Bulgaria's PM discussed the potential for strengthening Cooperation with Amazon and Google

The potential for strengthening cooperation with Amazon and Google was discussed by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during his meetings today with representatives of the two technology companies. Prime Minister Petkov talked with Isabella Groegor-Cechowicz, vice president of sales at EMEA Amazon, as well as Google representatives Slav Petrov and Igor Zgrabljic. The Minister of Innovation and Growth Daniel Lorer also took part in the meetings.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov discussed with the representatives of Amazon and Google the new Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT), which will work with the support of the Bulgarian state, technology giants and local businesses. The Prime Minister pointed out that the government is also open to other common projects with high added value.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov pointed out the establishment of a regional data center in Bulgaria as a good prospect for potential cooperation with Amazon. For her part, Isabella Groegor-Cechowicz also pointed out that investing in INSAIT is a first step and reveals the potential for wider cooperation. During the conversation with the representatives of Amazon, the possibilities for Bulgaria to become a logistics and digital hub for Central and Eastern Europe were discussed.

The meeting with Google representatives discussed the possibility of establishing a joint government working group with the company, which aims to prepare proposals for new projects in Bulgaria related to digital transformation, cloud technologies and e-government. This will identify the next steps for cooperation and investment.

At the meetings with the representatives of the two companies, they also discussed cooperation in the field of digitalization, cybersecurity, biotechnology and the space industry.

