Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria: Urgent need for more Volunteers, Food, Drinks and Hygiene Materials at the border

Large queues of refugees waiting to enter Bulgaria and register have formed at the Durankulak border checkpoint, so there is an urgent need for more volunteers, food, drink and hygiene supplies.

“The situation with the influx of refugees has changed dramatically 4 days ago.” This was emphasized in an interview by BNR with Vasil Velichkov from the National Crisis Staff for Refugees from Ukraine:

“The flow of refugees arriving in Bulgaria has shifted sharply to the Durankulak checkpoint. As of yesterday, there is a serious strengthening of the ‘Danube Bridge’ - Ruse. Prior to that, there was a lull in about a week, but after the impact on the Kramatorsk railway station, many asylum seekers felt it was unsafe to travel by train through Bucharest and headed for the shortest bus route. At the same time, there is an intensification of Ukrainian tour operators, which advertise in Telegram, Viber and Facebook that they provide direct transport to Bulgaria and accommodation in hotels and here is the most significant problem, because it can be said that this is smuggling.”

/BNR