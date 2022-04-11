Bulgarian PM: Let’s bring back to Bulgaria our most Talented Minds

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at the opening ceremony of the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ”(INSAIT) being held today at the National Palace of Culture. @BNR

Bulgaria will have an Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology. Its official launch was given at a ceremony at the National Palace of Culture. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that the state has allocated about BGN 170 million for a period of 10 years, and leading technology companies will provide another BGN 30 million for the INSAIT Center for Artificial Intelligence:

“What are the goals for INSAIT? Bulgaria to become the best place in the world in the field of computer science and artificial intelligence. To attract the largest companies in the world, to open their centers in Bulgaria. To keep one promise that our government has made - to bring back to Bulgaria our most talented minds. In this way, we can bring our talented children home.”

/BNR