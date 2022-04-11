Bulgarian PM: Let’s bring back to Bulgaria our most Talented Minds
Bulgaria will have an Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology. Its official launch was given at a ceremony at the National Palace of Culture. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that the state has allocated about BGN 170 million for a period of 10 years, and leading technology companies will provide another BGN 30 million for the INSAIT Center for Artificial Intelligence:
“What are the goals for INSAIT? Bulgaria to become the best place in the world in the field of computer science and artificial intelligence. To attract the largest companies in the world, to open their centers in Bulgaria. To keep one promise that our government has made - to bring back to Bulgaria our most talented minds. In this way, we can bring our talented children home.”
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria will take out a New Debt of Half a Billion BGN
- » Bulgaria's PM discussed the potential for strengthening Cooperation with Amazon and Google
- » Bulgaria is Investing BGN 170 million for Artificial Intelligence
- » World Bank: Bulgaria's Economy will slow down due to War, Inflation and COVID-19
- » Almost no Russian Tourists in Bulgaria this year - they are Selling their Properties
- » Nasdaq 100, Dow are on the verge of a 20-40% drop from the peak