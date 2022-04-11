Zelensky: The Monsters have decided that the World needs to Adapt to them
“The monsters have decided that the world must adapt to them.”
This was said by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video statement on Facebook.
Zelensky explained that “when people do not have the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn a lesson, they become monsters.”
“And when the world ignores them, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them,” he added. “Ukraine will stop all this. Nothing will save Russia's cowardice. The day will come when they will have to admit everything, admit the truth,” the head of state promised.
The coming weeks will be just as critical as those of the start of the war, he said.
“Russian troops will undertake even larger operations in the eastern part of our country,” warned the president, who accused Moscow of trying to avoid responsibility for war crimes. “The day will come when they will have to admit everything. To accept the truth,” he said.
Zelensky again called on Western countries, including Germany, to provide more aid to Ukraine.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria: Urgent need for more Volunteers, Food, Drinks and Hygiene Materials at the border
- » Bulgarian Captain: Unfortunately there is no guarantee for our Sailors in Ukraine
- » Day 47 of the Invasion of Ukraine: More than 1,200 bodies found near Kyiv, Diplomatic efforts continue
- » Day 46 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New wave of refugees, 10 billion Euros in Aid, more Weapons
- » Day 45 of the Invasion of Ukraine: More civilian casualties, Plan for Ukraine's accession to the EU
- » The European Commission has offered Ukraine accelerated accession to the European Union