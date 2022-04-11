Bulgarian Captain: Unfortunately there is no guarantee for our Sailors in Ukraine

Bulgarian soldiers are in Mariupol to rescue trapped Bulgarian sailors

“Unfortunately, there is no guarantee for our sailors in Ukraine.” This was stated in an interview for BNR by Captain Dimitar Dimitrov, President of the European Confederation of Associations of Sea Captains:

“We had such a case with the ship ‘Vasil Levski’ back in 1967, during the Vietnam War. He was fired upon in southern Vietnam. The same ship, unfortunately, then landed during the war in Israel. In this situation, everyone must rely on the actions of the shipowner (captain) to instruct the ship how to act.”

“In this situation, the Ministry of Defense cannot do anything, because we are not part of this military conflict. I am convinced that the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has done enough,” added the President of the European Confederation of Maritime Captains' Associations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The sailors from Tsarevna are in good health

The 17 Bulgarian sailors aboard the ship Tsarevna, blocked in Mariupol, are well, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to BNR.

From there they specify that our compatriots are in good health and are in constant contact with them.

/BNR