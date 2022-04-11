COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 321 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There are 321 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 6.4% of the 4,143 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data on the Unified Information Portal at midnight.

Most new cases are in:

Sofia - 118

Varna region - 22

Shumen and Pazardzhik districts - with 11 newly infected.

1252 people are treated in hospitals; 136 are in intensive care units.

224 people were reported cured in 24 hours, 8 died.

121 doses of vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours. The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in our country is already 2,052,220 people.

/BTA