COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 321 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
There are 321 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 6.4% of the 4,143 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data on the Unified Information Portal at midnight.
Most new cases are in:
Sofia - 118
Varna region - 22
Shumen and Pazardzhik districts - with 11 newly infected.
1252 people are treated in hospitals; 136 are in intensive care units.
224 people were reported cured in 24 hours, 8 died.
121 doses of vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours. The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in our country is already 2,052,220 people.
/BTA
