Day 46 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New wave of refugees, 10 billion Euros in Aid, more Weapons

A new wave of refugees, 10 billion euros in aid, more weapons for Ukraine: here are the highlights of the most important events related to Ukraine for the past day.

Third prisoner exchange

Twelve Ukrainian soldiers and 14 civilian civilians returned to their homes during the third prisoner-of-war exchange between Russia and Ukraine. It is not clear how many people from Russia have been exchanged. “By order of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the third exchange of prisoners took place today. Twelve of our servicemen are returning home, including a female officer,” said Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk.

Johnson promised additional military aid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv and promised to deliver armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles to Ukraine. “It is because of President Zelensky's determined leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin's monstrous goals have been thwarted,” Johnson said after meeting with Zelensky. For his part, the president called on the West to “follow the example of the United Kingdom” in providing military assistance to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.

Global aid of EUR 10.1 billion to Ukraine

The world raised more than 10 billion euros for Ukrainian refugees in a large-scale event entitled “Stand with Ukraine”, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Warsaw. The amount also includes one billion aid from the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development).

Ukraine “still ready” for negotiations

Ukraine is "still ready" to resume talks with Moscow, which have stalled following revelations of atrocities in Bucha and other areas near Kyiv. "We are ready to fight, but at the same time to negotiate an end to this war through diplomacy," Zelenski told a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nechamer, who was visiting the capital and Bucha.

4.4 million are now the refugees from Ukraine

More than 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their homeland since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ninety percent of those fleeing Ukraine are women and children, as Ukrainian authorities do not allow adult men under the age of 65 to leave the country.

Resumption of evacuations from Kramatorsk

The evacuation of citizens of eastern Ukraine was resumed after a rocket attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, which killed 52 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia an “evil without borders” after the attack and called for a “firm global response”. US President Joe Biden has accused Russia of being behind the attack, calling it a “horrific atrocity” and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian calling it a “crime against humanity”.

Russia's defense ministry has accused Kyiv of carrying out the attack, saying it wanted to use the fleeing population as a “human shield to defend the positions of Ukraine's armed forces.”

Russia warns YouTube of repressions

The US video hosting service YouTube is blocking the Russian government's channel as part of US sanctions against Russia.

Vyacheslav Volodin, a spokesman for the Russian parliament, said Washington was violating the rights of Russians.

EU negotiates with ICC prosecutor

The EU will discuss its support for war crimes investigations in Ukraine in meetings over the next two days with the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court, the European Commission said. Karim Khan of the Hague tribunal will meet with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Luxembourg on Sunday, followed by a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Curfew in Odessa

A curfew began in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday night. It will continue until Monday night due to a “threat of a missile strike” from Russia and after the shelling of the station in Kramatorsk.

Germany: We have run out of weapons

Germany has almost exhausted its ability to supply Ukraine with weapons from its army reserves. The country is working for direct supplies from the arms industry, said German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. “For supplies coming from the Bundeswehr's stocks, I must honestly say that we have reached the limit,” she told the German daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

